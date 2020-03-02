Dinosaurs march into safari park

More than 20 life-size animated dinosaurs have arrived at a safari park to form a new permanent exhibition.

The models, including velociraptors, a diplodocus and a T-Rex with a “terrifying roar”, will be installed in a 1,000m2 area of woodland at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

The permanent attraction has been created to mark the safari park’s 50th anniversary.

The dinosaurs have been specially made for Blair Drummond Safari Park and are constructed with steel frame and realistic silicone skin.

More than 20 life-sized dinosaurs are being installed at the park (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A velociraptor arrives for the new World of Dinosaurs exhibition (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They are controlled with infrared sensors and have a range of noises and movements including blinking eyes, stomach breathing and body and head movements.

Park manager Gary Gilmour said: “The detail in our new dinosaurs is incredible. They’re so life-like and we cannot wait to unveil them to visitors.

“The largest dinosaur is a 21-m diplodocus, but the wow factor is the iconic T-Rex with its terrifying roar.

“The new exhibit brings to life these fearsome predators and giant herbivores and offers dino fans of all ages the opportunity to come face-to-face with their favourites.”

Staff carry the leg from a diplodocus model which will form part of the exhibition (Andrew Milligan/PA)

James Quickenden, from Blair Drummond Safari Park, moves a pteranodon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Visitors will enter the new attraction through giant Jurassic Park-style gates.

World of Dinosaurs is part of a £1 million upgrade to the park which has also included the installation of new barbecue areas, indoor picnic and venue space, covered viewing platforms and a “state-of-the-art” water filtration system for the sea lion habitat.

Entry to the dinosaur area is included in the price of admission to the safari park and is free for members.