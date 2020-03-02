Menu

Advertising

Child dies and pair injured in incident at farmhouse

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

Police are understood to be treating the case at a rural farmhouse on the outskirts of Larne, Co Antrim, as a domestic incident.

Incident at farmhouse in Larne

A young child has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, sources have said.

The PA news agency understands police are treating the case at a rural farmhouse on the outskirts of the Co Antrim town as a domestic incident.

Incident at farmhouse in Larne
Police in Bankhall Road, Larne (Niall Carson/PA)

A major police and emergency services operation has centred on the property throughout Monday.

The scene remained cordoned off on Monday afternoon.

Police have released few details, only confirming officers and emergency services are dealing with an “incident”.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News