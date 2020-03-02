Child dies and pair injured in incident at farmhouse

A young child has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, sources have said.

The PA news agency understands police are treating the case at a rural farmhouse on the outskirts of the Co Antrim town as a domestic incident.

Police in Bankhall Road, Larne (Niall Carson/PA)

A major police and emergency services operation has centred on the property throughout Monday.

The scene remained cordoned off on Monday afternoon.

Police have released few details, only confirming officers and emergency services are dealing with an “incident”.