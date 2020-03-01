Twelve new coronavirus cases in UK as total climbs to 35

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK leapt to 35 after 12 new patients were identified in England.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said three of the patients were close contacts of a known Covid-19 case that was transmitted within the UK – believed to be a Surrey resident.

Another new patient, from Essex, has no relevant travel to an affected area, Prof Whitty said on Sunday.

12 further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19. Further details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7uTkl1Qmyp — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 1, 2020

He added investigations were ongoing as to whether the patient had contracted it “directly or indirectly” from an individual who had recently travelled abroad.

Of the eight remaining cases, six had recently travelled from Italy, while two had been in Iran.

These patients are from London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire.

All of the newly identified cases are being investigated and health officials have begun tracing anyone who had close contact with them.

As of 9am on Sunday, more than 11,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK – with 35 confirmed as positive.

A woman wearing a face mask on a bus in London (Yui Mok/PA)

It comes after the Health Secretary conceded it was “inevitable” that the deadly virus would continue to spread across the UK.

Matt Hancock did not rule out following China’s lead in shutting down cities if the Covid-19 outbreak escalates, as he outlined a new “battle plan” by the Government on Sunday.

On isolating entire cities, as Chinese authorities did with Wuhan, Mr Hancock told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme: “There is clearly a huge economic and social downside to that.

“But we don’t take anything off the table at this stage because you have to make sure you have all the tools available if that is what is necessary.”

The Republic of Ireland reported its first case on Saturday while a staff member at an infant school in Berkshire was confirmed to be a Covid-19 patient.

In an email, Willow Bank Infant School headteacher Michelle Masters urged parents to “remain calm and follow the recommended hygiene procedures”.

“The school will be shut for some days to allow for a deep clean and to ensure that the risk of infection remain(s) low,” Ms Masters said.

A pub in Haslemere, Surrey, has been closed until further notice for deep cleaning after a customer “tested positive for coronavirus”.

A patient in the county was confirmed as the first to catch the illness within the UK on Friday.

The landlords of the Prince of Wales pub said on Facebook that they had no symptoms of the virus and that it was a “precautionary measure only”.