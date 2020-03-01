Menu

In Pictures: Cardiff awash with daffodils and dragons on St David’s Day

Hundreds celebrated in the Welsh capital to celebrate the country’s patron saint.

Hundreds of revellers have taken part in a St David’s Day parade in Cardiff.

More than 200 people marched through Cardiff city centre, while hundreds more lined the streets of the Welsh capital to celebrate the country’s patron saint.

A man dressed as Dewi Sant led the parade
A man dressed as Dewi Sant led the parade (Ben Birchall/PA)
People of all ages joined the fun (Ben Birchall/PA)
Soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards
Soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The traditional procession, led by performer Meic Peterson dressed as St David, is made up of local people, theatrical performers and choir groups marching and singing across the city centre.

A spot of rain failed to dampen the celebrations (Ben Birchall/PA)
The daffodil is the national flower of Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Some daffodils were bigger than others (Ben Birchall/PA)
Mali Ellis, four, from Penarth, wore traditional Welsh dress (Ben Birchall/PA)
Even the umbrellas were Welsh-themed (Ben Birchall/PA)
Hundreds marched through the capital city (Ben Birchall/PA)

The parade ended in The Hayes area of the city centre at the statue of John Batchelor, a Welsh Liberal politician and mayor of Cardiff who campaigned against slavery in the 1800s.

You couldn’t move for Welsh dragons in Cardiff city centre (Ben Birchall/PA)
Some revellers even had Wales vision (Ben Birchall/PA)

There the crowd joined in a rousing rendition of the Welsh national anthem Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

But most importantly, everyone had fun (Ben Birchall/PA)
