First coronavirus case confirmed in Scotland

A Tayside resident who recently travelled from Italy has become the first person in Scotland to be diagnosed with coronavirus, the Scottish Government has said.

The person, who has not been named, has been admitted to hospital and is currently receiving treatment in isolation.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Our first thoughts must be with the patient diagnosed with coronavirus, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

A patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Scotland: https://t.co/QF15XT1HcF pic.twitter.com/5xrOBNaoXa — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 1, 2020

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said: “Firstly our thoughts are with the person who has been diagnosed, and with their family.

“I would like to thank all the health professionals who continue to be involved in their care and treatment.”

The statement said clinicians had begun tracing the person’s contacts and gathering details of the places they have visited and the people they have been in contact with since returning to the UK.

Close contact involved face to face contact or spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person, rather than simply passing in a street or a shop, the statement said.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus but there is currently no treatment or vaccine. Early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People have a vital role to play in helping us contain any outbreak by following the latest health and travel advice, and following basic hygiene precautions, such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”