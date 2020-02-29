Advertising
What the papers say – February 29
The newspapers are lead by the first British death from the coronavirus and emergency laws to tackle the outbreak.
The front pages are filled with the latest on the coronavirus strain Covid-19, including the first Briton to die from it and flagged official measures to stop its spread.
The Independent reports the death of a Briton who had been a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship from the virus, which is also covered by The Sun and the Daily Express.
The Daily Telegraph says the outbreak “could leave one in ten in hospital”.
Emergency laws to combat the virus will be announced next week, according to the Daily Mail, with The Guardian saying staff from the Red Cross and St John Ambulance could be drafted in to help as part of the measures.
The Times also covers the potential new measures, as well as Sajid Javid’s plan prior to stepping down as Chancellor to cut income tax.
Staying with former residents of Number 11 Downing Street, the Daily Mirror leads with ex-chancellor George Osbourne calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “wage war” on the virus.
The i says global markets this week took their “biggest hit” since the 2008 crash, while the Financial Times reports there is “fear in the streets” after four weeks of gains disappeared in just a few days.
And the Daily Star reports on a “twist” in the ever-growing outbreak; a dog has been diagnosed with the virus in Hong Kong.
