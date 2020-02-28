King’s Cross station to be closed all weekend as part of £1.2bn project

London King’s Cross railway station will be closed to passengers this weekend as part of a £1.2 billion engineering project.

No trains will run on the East Coast Main Line south of Peterborough while Network Rail carries out major upgrades on tracks and signalling.

London North Eastern Railway, which operates services between London and Scotland on the east coast route, issued an alert to passengers which read: “Do not travel to or from London”.

Ticket restrictions will be lifted on Friday night to help passengers complete their journeys before the shutdown begins.

Rail replacement buses will be deployed on Saturday and Sunday but passengers were warned they will “add significant time to your journey and may be extremely busy”.

Other affected operators are Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains and Thameslink.

Network Rail is carrying out engineering work around King’s Cross throughout 2020 and into next year.

Advertising

Other disruption due to engineering work this weekend includes:

– No trains to or from London Liverpool Street via Stratford on Saturday or Sunday.

– No South Western Railway trains at Wimbledon on Saturday or Sunday.

– No trains between Reading and Swindon on Saturday or Sunday.

Advertising

– No trains between Canterbury West and Ramsgate on Saturday.

– No Southeastern trains to or from London Victoria on Sunday.

Network Rail is taking advantage of the absence of passengers at King’s Cross on Saturday to use the station’s concourse for exercise classes to raise money for mental health charity Mind.