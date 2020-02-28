Menu

In Pictures: Greta Thunberg leads children in Bristol climate protest

UK News | Published:

Thousands joined the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event.

Greta Thunberg

Thousands of people braved the rain in Bristol for a climate strike with Greta Thunberg.

Many schoolchildren brought placards and banners to the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event on College Green in the city centre.

Climate protest in Bristol
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
A knitted doll made to look like Greta Thunberg
A crocheted doll made to look like Greta Thunberg (Ben Birchall/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The teenager has become the face of climate activism, and has attended events across the globe, travelling by rail, bus, bicycle or boat to keep her carbon footprint low.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Aaron Chown/PA)

Climate protest in Bristol
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other speakers at the event include Mya-Rose Craig, 17, who recently became the youngest person to be awarded an honorary doctorate in the UK.

She received the honour for using her platform as a world-leading ornithologist to promote greater diversity in the wildlife and conservation sectors.

Mya-Rose Craig arrives at the Bristol climate protest
Mya-Rose Craig arrives at the Bristol climate protest (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Climate protest in Bristol
(Ben Birchall/PA)
UK News

