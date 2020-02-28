Advertising
In Pictures: Greta Thunberg leads children in Bristol climate protest
Thousands joined the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event.
Thousands of people braved the rain in Bristol for a climate strike with Greta Thunberg.
Many schoolchildren brought placards and banners to the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event on College Green in the city centre.
The teenager has become the face of climate activism, and has attended events across the globe, travelling by rail, bus, bicycle or boat to keep her carbon footprint low.
Other speakers at the event include Mya-Rose Craig, 17, who recently became the youngest person to be awarded an honorary doctorate in the UK.
She received the honour for using her platform as a world-leading ornithologist to promote greater diversity in the wildlife and conservation sectors.
