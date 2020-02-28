Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate Beatles album cover in Abbey Road visit

The Duke of Sussex and rock star Jon Bon Jovi walked in the Beatles’ footsteps when they recreated the Fab Four’s Abbey Road album cover.

Harry stepped on to the famous zebra crossing with the American musician and two members of the Invictus Games Choir who have been recording a charity single with 1980s rocker.

We’re so excited for today! The @invictusgchoir and @jonbonjovi were rehearsing & recording all day y’day at @abbeyroad studios to re-record Unbroken. Later today, our Patron will join to hear their stories & thank Jon for his support for the #InvictusGames Foundation! pic.twitter.com/VkS2AWBfZk — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) February 28, 2020

Every year, the crossing – which has Grade II listed status – draws thousands of music fans who, just like the duke, recreate the picture taken by Ian Macmillan of the Fab Four.

First to cross was wheelchair user and former serviceman Andy Mudd, followed by the Bon Jovi frontman, Susan Warner and finally Harry.

With dozens of press and public watching, the foursome posed as freezing rain fell and the traffic was halted by police.

The Duke of Sussex meets Jon Bon Jovi during his visit to Abbey Road Studios in London (Hannah McKay/PA)

Harry returned to the UK from Canada this week to begin a series of royal engagements which are likely to be his last before he steps down from royal duties on March 31.

Advertising

The charity single is in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation, which oversees the development of the Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel founded by the duke.

The song, Unbroken, was written by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and honour their service.

The musician has a close affinity with the military as both his parents served in the US Marine Corps.