EasyJet to cancel flights due to coronavirus

EasyJet has said it will be cancelling flights as a result of the continued spread of coronavirus.

The budget airline said the move will particularly affect “those into and out of Italy”, while it adapts its flying programme to best support demand.

EasyJet said the increase in cases in northern Italy has resulted in softer demand in the region, while demand has also slowed in other European markets.

The company added that it is “too early” to determine the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its outlook for the current year.

However, it said it would be making a number of cuts in order to mitigate the effect on its trading performance.

It said this would include “recruitment, promotion and pay freezes across the network”.

Cost savings could also come from budget cuts in administrative areas, the postponement of “non-critical” capital expenditure, offering unpaid leave, and halting non-mandatory training.

It said it will also look at aircraft re-allocation for this summer in order to offer the highest revenue opportunities.

The airline added that it is working closely with authorities and is following World Health Organisation guidelines to ensure the health and well-being of staff and customers.

EasyJet has created a working group which meets daily to ensure its processes and policies remain effective.

On Friday, British Airways owner IAG also warned that earnings would be hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, which it said has resulted in weaker demand for flights to Asia and Europe and has also weighed on business travel.