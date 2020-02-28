Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the world famous Abbey Road Studios, where Jon Bon Jovi has been recording a charity single for the royal’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry returned to the UK from Canada this week to begin a series of royal engagements which are likely to be his last before he steps down from royal duties on March 31.

After telling delegates attending a sustainable tourism conference on Wednesday to just call him Harry, the royal was equally relaxed around the rocker who had a string of hits with his band Bon Jovi in the 1980s.

The two men greeted each other warmly on the steps of the world famous studio, where the Beatles recorded a string of iconic albums, with dozens of photographers, journalists and cameramen capturing the moment.

The prince and the popstar were ushered inside to the control room overlooking Studio 2 – where The Beatles recorded during the 1960s.

Engineer Obie O’Brien, Jon’s long-term friend and producer, was waiting to talk the prince through the process of re-recording the 2019 Bon Jovi single Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

The single is in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation which oversees the development of the Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel founded by Harry.

We’re so excited for today! The @invictusgchoir and @jonbonjovi were rehearsing & recording all day y’day at @abbeyroad studios to re-record Unbroken. Later today, our Patron will join to hear their stories & thank Jon for his support for the #InvictusGames Foundation! pic.twitter.com/VkS2AWBfZk — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) February 28, 2020

Unbroken was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and honour their service.

The musician has a close affinity with the military as both his parents served in the US Marine Corps.

Crowds outside Buckingham Palace were treated to a medley of Bon Jovi songs during the changing of the guard ceremony.

Harry and the rockstar had a private meeting and while in the studios recorded a video which was later posted on Harry’s official Instagram account.

The pair were seen in a recording booth with headphones on and Bon Jovi had a guitar. Just before they sang into a microphone the footage ended.

The duke later joked with an engineer: “We’ve been gargling next door, so we’re ready to go.”