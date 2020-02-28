Dangerous driver Astin Martin ‘no James Bond’ say police after ban

A dangerous driver called Astin Martin has been handed a lengthy ban after he reached 93mph in a 30mph zone while trying to flee from police.

Astin Martin O’Brien was in a Ford Fiesta rather than one of James Bond’s sports cars of choice when he was pursued through Ashington in Northumberland last September.

Officers, backed up by the police helicopter, managed to stop him before anyone was injured.

The 30-year-old, who had already been banned and had no licence or insurance at the time, reached speeds of up to 93mph in the residential streets before he crashed into a wall and then tried to run off.

He was arrested but failed to provide a specimen to officers who suspected he was driving under the influence.

Northumbria Police said O’Brien, of Disraeli Street in Blyth, admitted failing to provide a specimen at the scene and was jailed for eight weeks by magistrates in December.

O’Brien then appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, charged with a string of other driving offences.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance or licence, and failing to stop, and was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Superintendent Helena Barron, from Northumbria Police, said: “O’Brien was incredibly lucky that no-one was injured by his extremely dangerous and reckless driving.

“He was already banned from driving from previous convictions and therefore had no insurance or licence at the time of the incident.

“His actions risked the lives of the officers trying to stop him, and the lives of others.

“Hopefully this time he will see how deadly the consequences of his actions could have been and thinks again before getting behind the wheel.

“He might be called Astin Martin but he’s no James Bond and he’ll need to get used to public transport for the time being.”