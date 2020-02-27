What the papers say – February 27

The front pages are filled with official responses to and warnings about the coronavirus.

The Government has warned against “mass panic” over the virus, The Guardian reports, while The Daily Telegraph quotes MPs as urging people to avoid “over-reaction”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 27 February 2020: UK warns against mass panic as race to halt outbreak intensifies

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Schools and offices urged not to panic about virus'

The World Health Organisation has resisted upgrading the outbreak to a pandemic despite the virus rapidly breaking “new ground”, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 27 February

The i says the virus is “now growing faster outside China”, while the Daily Mirror calls Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “silent leader” and tells him to “Get a grip” in his response to the outbreak.

Thursday's front page: Virus now growing faster outside China as every continent but Antarctica affected

The Daily Mail reports the NHS is bracing for “virus mayhem” and has drafted in extra staff for the 111 helpline.

The Independent says the “weakest” patients could be denied hospital care in the event of a pandemic under the NHS’s so-called “three wise men” protocol.

The Daily Express reports a “virus scare” after four students at George and Charlotte’s school developed flu-like symptoms, a story which also leads Metro.

A man has been arrested after allegedly hacking and attempting to sell Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s emails, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: Pep Guardiola is at the centre of a cop probe after an alleged hacker tried to sell his private emails for £100,000

“Radical reforms” have been proposed which would see universities withhold offers until after students receive their A-level results, The Times says.

The Times 27/2/20Duchess of Cambridge is seen running during a SportsAid Stars event at the London Stadium in Stratford on February 26, London.

And Gemma Collins says “lizard people” roam the earth using the Queen’s secret tunnels, according to the Daily Star.