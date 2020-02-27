Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend.

Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.

Strong winds are then forecast for much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Saturday, reaching 70mph in coastal areas and up to 60mph inland.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said further flooding is also possible with rain forecast to fall on already saturated ground.

The Spanish meteorological service @AEMET_Esp has named an area of low pressure #StormJorge It will bring wet & very windy weather to the UK over the #weekend with up to 60mph gusts inland Weather warnings are in force, keep up to date with the forecast ⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/A9WVErXy25 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 27, 2020

Flooding along parts of the River Severn, which has reached close to its highest levels in some areas, is likely until at least Sunday, the Environment Agency said.

A severe “danger to life” flood warning covering the river at the Wharfage in Ironbridge, Shropshire, remains in place on Thursday, while 82 flood warnings and 125 flood alerts had been issued.

Storm Jorge, which was named by Spanish meteorological services, is forecast to track across the North West of the UK before clearing on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Gundersen said: “This weekend we’ll see another named Storm bring strong winds to parts of the UK with several wind and rain warnings in place.

“We have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80mm possible over the highest ground.”

Flooding in Ironbridge, Shropshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Republic of Ireland is expected to face the strongest and most damaging winds, Mr Gunderson said.

The Met Office said the storm will be followed by snow over the hills and mountains in the north of the UK and rail and hail in the south, with winds easing slightly on Sunday.

Yellow weather warnings for rain are in place for the North West and South West of England, parts of Wales and Northern Ireland between midday on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for a 24-hour period from midday on Saturday covering most of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to say whether he would visit those made homeless by recent flooding.

Speaking in central London, he instead focused on how the “massive issue” of flooding “presents an opportunity” for job creation.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has previously accused Mr Johnson of being a “part-time Prime Minister” due to his absence in affected areas.

Mr Johnson said on Thursday: “There’s a massive issue about flood defences, and we have put £2.6 billion in and we will be investing another £4 billion.

“This is something that is absolutely critical for our country to tackle.

Flooding in Ironbridge, Shropshire, as residents in riverside properties have been told to leave their homes and businesses immediately (Peter Byrne/PA)

England has received over 200% of its average February rainfall, according to the Environment Agency, with some areas experiencing a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours.

Toby Willison, executive director of operations at the Environment Agency, said: “Our operational teams continue to work night and day to protect communities alongside the River Severn, which is experiencing record levels.

“River levels will remain exceptionally high on the Severn for some time and communities, in particular Shrewsbury, Bewdley, Bridgnorth and Ironbridge, should prepare for potentially ongoing severe flooding.”

Temporary flood defences in Bewdley (Joe Giddens/PA)

Operational teams have put up more than 6km of temporary flood barriers across the country and flood defences have protected more than 34,184 properties over the last week.

Earlier on Wednesday, police could be seen knocking on doors along the riverside to ensure that residents living on Wharfage had left their homes.

Temporary flood defences had been pushed back towards a pub and other businesses, sparking fears that the defences could be fully breached.

Residents in the Worcestershire town of Bewdley were forced to evacuate earlier after the river spilled over barriers at Beales Corner.

In East Yorkshire, residents were being evacuated from the village of East Cowick after the River Aire broke its banks.