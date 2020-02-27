Neighbour of PM Boris Johnson’s father dies after shooting incident

A neighbour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father has died in hospital from his injuries in a shooting incident, police said.

John Zurick, 67, suffered severe shotgun injuries following the shooting on February 22 in Winsford, near Minehead, and has died at a hospital in Devon.

His wife, Deborah Zurick, 56, was pronounced dead outside their country cottage having also suffered shotgun injuries.

The pair, who were understood to have recently separated, lived next to the rural estate of Stanley Johnson, the father of PM Boris.

Stanley Johnson paid tribute to his neighbour (Victoria Jones/PA)

Stanley Johnson said his family was “shocked, stunned and saddened” by the death of Mrs Zurick.

“Both I and my whole family are shocked, stunned and saddened by this tragic incident,” he told the PA news agency.

“We very much regret the passing of Mrs Zurick.

“She was a neighbour and she was much loved.

“She was honorary secretary of the Working Clumber Spaniel Society and was much loved for the work she did, in the society and in Exmoor and beyond.”

The Zuricks had several dogs, including one apparently named after the Prime Minister.

An image posted on Mr Zurick’s Facebook page in March 2016, captioned “Boris meets Boris”, appears to show Mr Johnson with the dog.

Mr Zurick previously told the Working Clumber Spaniel Society that he had trained a dog for the Princess Royal.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mrs Zurick’s death was being treated as murder and detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the shootings.

A file of evidence would be prepared for the Somerset Coroner Tony Williams.

Earlier this month police had seized licensed weapons from the home of Mr and Mrs Zurick as part of a separate investigation.

They said there were “satisfied” no firearms licensed to any of the occupants remained at the premises.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the police watchdog due to previous contact with those involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rice, of the major crime investigation team, said: “This is a tragic incident and detectives, investigators and crime scene specialists are working closely with local uniformed officers to examine the scene and reassure the local community.

“Dedicated liaison officers are also supporting family members and friends through this difficult time.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and our focus is now on supporting those affected by it and completing our inquiries so we can provide a file of evidence to the coroner’s office for Somerset.

“My team and I will continue to co-operate with the Independent Office for Police Conduct on their investigation.”