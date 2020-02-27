Advertising
In pictures: Residents urged to evacuate as floods misery continues
A yellow weather warning was issued for much of the Midlands including the River Severn.
Residents in flood-hit Ironbridge faced further trauma on Thursday, with defences already buckling under the strain.
Police warned people in the Wharfage to leave their homes and businesses.
It was a similar story in Snaith, East Riding of Yorkshire, where locals have criticised the lack of help they have received from the authorities.
Elsewhere, floodwater surrounded Worcester city centre.
Meanwhile, there were wintry scenes after snow fell in County Durham and Northumberland.
