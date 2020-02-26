Advertising
What the papers say – February 26
Attempts to control the coronavirus outbreak dominate the front pages as more cases are recorded across Europe.
Fears and plans over the outbreak of the coronavirus strain Covid-19 continue to lead the national newspapers.
The Daily Telegraph reports mass testing will be carried out to “uncover UK spread of coronavirus”, while The Guardian says there is “growing confusion” over the Government’s advice about visiting northern Italy.
The Daily Mail and The Independent report pupils and staff from at least 14 schools were sent home over fears they had contracted the virus while in Italy.
The Times says further school closures will form part of the Government’s plan if the outbreak becomes a pandemic, with the i reporting crowds will be banned and transport services cut if the situation worsens.
Uncertainty around the viral outbreak and a “weak economy” will see Chancellor Rishi Sunak delay significant decisions on tax and spending until the autumn, according the Financial Times.
“Wish we weren’t here” the Daily Star says of the Canary Islands where hundreds of Britons are stuck in what the Daily Mirror calls a hotel “lockdown” and the Daily Express reports is “hotel hell”.
And The Sun reports Eastenders actor Sid Owen had five teeth knocked out by a golf ball on holiday.
