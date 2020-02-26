Warning over wedding dress shortage caused by coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is causing a shortage of wedding dresses in the UK ahead of the peak season, a Labour MP has warned.

Chris Bryant said many dresses sold by bridal retailers in the UK are imported from China and shops “have found it really difficult because the factories have been closed”.

He called on the Government to make sure there is “some kind of financial support” offered to struggling companies.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is “working with the Treasury on the appropriate response” to supply chain issues.

“Many wedding dresses in this country are designed in this country but made in China, and wedding dress companies in the UK, including in my constituency, have found it really difficult because the factories have been closed in China and they’re now suffering.

“Having married many women in my time when I was a vicar, I am aware that this is very time sensitive, and there is a real danger to many of these businesses that they are going to suffer enormous financial loss, let alone to the families.

“So I just wonder if he could chase up replies from ministers in other departments to make sure there is some kind of financial support to these companies,” Mr Bryant (Rhondda) told MPs.

Mr Hancock replied: “He raises an important point and through the medium of the wedding dress makes actually a much broader point, which is that a huge amount of things are made in China.

“And this is true also of drugs and pharmaceuticals and right across the board, especially clothing.

“And this virus and the impact on China will have an impact here through those supply chain problems and I am working with the Treasury on the appropriate response to that.

“Containing the virus will obviously have health benefits but it will have economic benefits too.”