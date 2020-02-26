Two men and dog stabbed in south London fight

Two men and a dog have been stabbed following a fight in south London, police said.

Officers were called to Commercial Way in Peckham shortly after 11pm on Tuesday following reports of a brawl between a group of men.

Paramedics found two men believed to be in their 20s with stab wounds, though one of them had a non life-threatening injury and refused further medical treatment.

The other man was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray, Scotland Yard said.

The Daily Mirror reported the dog had been taken to an animal hospital, adding that the fight “broke out at a funeral wake near a pub”.