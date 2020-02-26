Advertising
Son charged with murdering mother and stepfather at couple’s home
Jasbir Kaur and husband Rupinder Bassan were found with serious injuries in the early hours of Tuesday.
A man has been charged with murdering his mother and stepfather at the couple’s home.
Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband Rupinder Singh Bassan, 51, were found with serious injuries at their semi-detached house in Moat Road, Oldbury, in the West Midlands, on Tuesday.
Mrs Kaur’s 25-year-old son Anmol Chana, of Hamilton Road, Smethwick, has been charged with their murders, West Midlands Police said.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.