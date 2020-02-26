Son charged with murdering mother and stepfather at couple’s home

A man has been charged with murdering his mother and stepfather at the couple’s home.

Jasbir Kaur, 52, and her husband Rupinder Singh Bassan, 51, were found with serious injuries at their semi-detached house in Moat Road, Oldbury, in the West Midlands, on Tuesday.

Police at the scene (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Mrs Kaur’s 25-year-old son Anmol Chana, of Hamilton Road, Smethwick, has been charged with their murders, West Midlands Police said.

He is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.