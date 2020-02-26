Jacob Rees-Mogg poses with crisps following Yorkshire Tea online abuse

Jacob Rees-Mogg posed with packets of ready salted crisps in an apparent follow up to a picture of fellow cabinet member Rishi Sunak with a bag of Yorkshire Tea.

The Conservative MP appeared in his study with a bag of Walkers and a tube of Pringles, reassuring makers of “artisan crisps” that they were in “no danger”.

“I am a Walker’s crisps man or Pringles when I’m feeling extravagant,” he tweeted.

I can reassure the manufacturers of artisan crisps that they are in no danger, in fact I am a Walker’s crisps man or Pringles when I’m feeling extravagant. https://t.co/Z5lL7K04x2 pic.twitter.com/VnEpE78kW3 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 26, 2020

Yorkshire Tea received online abuse earlier this week when newly-appointed Chancellor Mr Sunak, posted a photo of himself with its product.

Administrators of the teamaker’s Twitter account appealed for people to “be kind” after they were bombarded with angry messages and calls for people to boycott the brand.

But social media users were quick to joke about a robe hanging behind Mr Rees-Mogg, which had taken on a spectre-like form.

He’ll have to be quick, looks like the Grim Reaper is behind him. https://t.co/MG0ZzeW1aQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2020

Football commentator and Walkers Crisps brand ambassador, Gary Lineker, replying to a suggestion that the MP was after his job, said: “He’ll have to be quick, looks like the Grim Reaper is behind him.”

Comedian David Baddiel wrote: “Slightly surprised, given that this is a jolly tweet about crisps, that Jacob hasn’t made more effort to hide his Grim Reaper cloak.”

Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew. pic.twitter.com/zhoQM9Ksho — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 21, 2020

Walkers Crisps joked that its social media team had tripled in size in order to reply to the comments, saying: “There’s three of us now”.

Curators reassured people that they had not been subject to online similar abuse as Yorkshire Tea.

Just enjoying a lovely cup of @YorkshireTea and waiting for all this to blow over — Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) February 26, 2020

“Just enjoying a lovely cup of @YorkshireTea and waiting for all this to blow over” the brand tweeted.