In Pictures: Kate and William learn new skills as Harry heads towards royal exit

UK News | Published:

The Duke of Sussex was carrying out one of his last engagements as a senior royal but it was business as usual for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Royal visit to the London Stadium

Kate got on her marks and William took the wheel of a digger on Wednesday as Harry’s swansong as a senior royal got under way.

The Duchess of Cambridge channelled the Green Goddess look pioneered by TV keep-fit expert Diana Moran during the 1980s at a SportsAid event in London while William needed a steady hand as he controlled a digger during a visit to Nottinghamshire.

The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, prepared to exit as a senior royal with some of his final engagements before his new life of financial independence with the Duchess of Sussex in Canada.

Royal visit to the London Stadium
The Duchess of Cambridge gets on her marks (Yui Mok/PA)
Royal visit to the London Stadium
She raced against para-athlete sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker and heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, during the SportsAid event (Yui Mok/PA)
Royal visit to the London Stadium
The duchess was quick off the blocks (Yui Mok/PA)
Royal visit to the London Stadium
Kate smiles during a short race (Yui Mok/PA)
Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Kate’s outfit was similar to the look inspired by 1980s TV fitness guru the Green Goddess, seen here with Frank Bruno (Yui Mok/PA)

Royal visit to the London Stadium
Kate also watched some judo (Yui Mok/PA)
Royal visit to the London Stadium
She learned about taekwondo from Great Britain’s Lutalo Muhammad (Yui Mok/PA)
Royal visit to the London Stadium
She kept a safe distance from a pole vaulting pole during the SportsAid event … (Yui Mok/PA)

Royal visit to the London Stadium
Before posing for a team photo (Yui Mok/PA)
Royal visit to Nottinghamshire
William went for hi-vis orange as he operated an asphalt paver during a visit to the Tarmac National Skills and Safety Park in Nottinghamshire (Jacob King/PA)
Royal visit to Nottinghamshire
The Duke of Cambridge picked up some tips on the excavator simulator (Jacob King/PA)
Royal visit to Nottinghamshire
He manoeuvred the vehicle during his visit (Jacob King/PA)
Royal visit to Nottinghamshire
The Duke of Cambridge during a visit to the Beacon Project, a day centre which gives support to the homeless, excluded and marginalised in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duke of Sussex at sustainable tourism summit
The Duke of Sussex, meanwhile, took part in a sustainable tourism summit at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Duke of Sussex at sustainable tourism summit
It was one of Harry’s last engagements as a senior royal before he begins his new life in Canada (Andrew Milligan/PA)
