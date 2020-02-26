In numbers: How coronavirus has spread around the world

There has been a rising number of countries which have reported cases of coronavirus.

Here are the dates and the numbers of countries reporting cases.

December 31 2019 – 1 (first cases in China reported to the World Health Organisation)

Then:

January 13 – 2 (first case outside China as virus reaches Thailand)

January 14 – 2

January 15-19 – 3 (first case in Japan)

January 20-21 – 4 (first case in South Korea)

January 22-23 – 6

January 24 – 8

January 25 – 12 (virus reaches Europe with first cases in France)

January 26-27 – 13

January 28 – 16

January 29-30 – 17

January 31 – 21 (first cases in UK and Middle East)

February 1 – 24

February 2-4 – 25

February 5-14 – 26

February 15-19 – 27

February 20-21 – 28 (first cases in Iran)

February 22-23 – 30

February 24 – 32

February 25 – 34 (virus spreads across Middle East)

February 26 – 39 (virus now in 12 European countries)