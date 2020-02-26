Menu

In numbers: How coronavirus has spread around the world

UK News | Published:

The dates, the countries, and the numbers associated with the deadly outbreak.

Arrowe Park Hospital

There has been a rising number of countries which have reported cases of coronavirus.

Here are the dates and the numbers of countries reporting cases.

December 31 2019 – 1 (first cases in China reported to the World Health Organisation)

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

Then:

January 13 – 2 (first case outside China as virus reaches Thailand)
January 14 – 2
January 15-19 – 3 (first case in Japan)
January 20-21 – 4 (first case in South Korea)
January 22-23 – 6
January 24 – 8
January 25 – 12 (virus reaches Europe with first cases in France)

Coronavirus disinfection techniques
A tramcar is disinfected in Pyongyang, North Korea (AP)

January 26-27 – 13
January 28 – 16
January 29-30 – 17
January 31 – 21 (first cases in UK and Middle East)
February 1 – 24
February 2-4 – 25
February 5-14 – 26
February 15-19 – 27

The quarantined Tenerife hotel
The H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in La Caleta in Tenerife, where dozens of tourists are under quarantine (AP)

February 20-21 – 28 (first cases in Iran)
February 22-23 – 30
February 24 – 32
February 25 – 34 (virus spreads across Middle East)
February 26 – 39 (virus now in 12 European countries)

