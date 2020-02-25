What to do if you’ve been to a destination affected by the coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has spread to many countries popular with UK holidaymakers.

Here is a country-by-country breakdown of World Health Organisation figures showing the number of confirmed cases and the UK Government advice for people returning from eight affected destinations.

– Italy

(124 cases and two deaths, although Italian media reported on Tuesday that this has risen to 283 cases and seven deaths)

UK travellers who have returned from quarantined areas of northern Italy since February 19 should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath. They should also call NHS 111 to inform them of their recent travel itinerary.

People returning from parts of northern Italy not including the lockdown areas should also self-isolate if they develop symptoms. This is defined by a line above Pisa, Florence and Rimini, which includes Milan, Venice and Bologna.

– China

(77,262 cases and 2,595 deaths)

Advertising

Travellers who have returned from Hubei province in the past 14 days should self-isolate even if they do not show symptoms, and call NHS 111.

People should take the same action if they have returned from other parts of China in the past 14 days but do have symptoms.

(PA Graphics)

– Singapore

Advertising

(89 cases and no deaths)

Anyone who has returned in the last 14 days and develops symptoms should stay indoors and away from other people, and call NHS 111 to inform them.

– Canary Islands

(Spain has two cases and no deaths)

There is no UK Government advice relating to the Spanish archipelago.

– Japan

(144 cases and one death)

Anyone who has returned in the last 14 days and develops symptoms should self-isolate and call NHS 111 to inform them.

– Vietnam

(16 cases and no deaths)

Travellers returning since February 19 should self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

– Thailand

(35 cases and no deaths)

Anyone who has returned in the last 14 days and develops symptoms should immediately stay indoors and away from other people, and call NHS 111.

– Hong Kong

(Four cases and two deaths)

Anyone who has returned in the last 14 days and develops symptoms should immediately stay indoors and away from other people, and call NHS 111.