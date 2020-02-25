What the papers say – February 25

Market and celebrity responses to the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19 and Harvey Weinstein lead Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Financial Times says investors have been forced to “run for cover” after global markets “tumbled sharply” in response to a spike in virus cases outside China.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 25 February https://t.co/tacPbxil9V pic.twitter.com/wpblMstxo3 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 24, 2020

The Sun reports the outbreak has caused actor Tom Cruise to leave the set of his latest Mission Impossible film in Italy for the UK.

Tomorrow's front page: Tom Cruise is fleeing to Britain from an Italian film set as coronavirus panic sweeps Europe https://t.co/IBEtPMCA3M pic.twitter.com/i6oGrkqxUI — The Sun (@TheSun) February 24, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports “Britons in Italy face quarantine” by self-isolating upon their return to the UK, with the front page also showing a close-up photo of a “guilty” Harvey Weinstein’s face.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: ‘Britons in Italy face quarantine’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/edRVs0eXi8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 24, 2020

The i says there has been “Vindication for #MeToo movement” after Weinstein was found guilty of sex crimes, while The Guardian also devotes a large amount of space to Weinstein, along with a story on a review showing that austerity is “linked to stalling life expectancy”.

Tuesday's front page: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes as campaigners hail 'new era of justice'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rJ2sCZeXcY — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 24, 2020

Guardian front page, Tuesday 25 February 2020: Weinstein faces jail after being convicted of rape pic.twitter.com/zxG05SVNko — The Guardian (@guardian) February 24, 2020

The Times, Metro and The Independent all cover the verdict, with the latter saying that the survivors of Weinstein’s crimes have hailed the “landmark trial” as a “huge step forward”.

The Times 25/2/20Harvey Weinstein, 67, arrives at a Manhattan Court for deliberations in his rape trial. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting Miriam Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann in 2013. Photo : John Angelillo/UPI/Alamy#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/WSOQZ69O6F — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) February 24, 2020

Tuesday’s Metro: GUILTY: Weinstein is locked up at last #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/auR598YN7t — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 24, 2020

The Daily Express covers the trial and also reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson has demanded a “clean break” from the European Union in upcoming talks.

There has been “fury” at the Sussexes’ security costs, the Daily Mirror says while citing an ex-protection officer.

Tuesday’s Daily Mirror: Fury at Harry & Meg’s £20m-a-year security bill #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LNlRmDOfFO — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 24, 2020

A man who “once worked” for the Princess Royal has been accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife at a Somerset cottage where Mr Johnson spent part of his childhood, the Daily Mail reports.

And the Daily Star reports Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder feels “magnificently sexy” following a hair loss treatment.