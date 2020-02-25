Jon Bon Jovi brands Harry ‘the artist formerly known as Prince’

Jon Bon Jovi has dubbed the Duke of Sussex “the artist formerly known as Prince”.

The Livin’ on a Prayer rock star is to meet Harry, who is preparing to quit royal life and drop his HRH style in just a few weeks’ time, at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday.

Jon Bon Jovi is to meet Harry this week (Yui Mok/PA)

Musician Bon Jovi is recording a single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation, which was set up by the duke and supports an international multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the star, whose parents were both in the US Marine Corps, told how he sent Harry the song after writing it for a documentary on soldiers with PTSD.

After the US singer jokingly referred to Harry as the artist formerly known as prince, Ball remarked: “So true. He’s yours now.

“He’s gonna be a neighbour and be in your territory now.”

Harry and wife the Duchess of Sussex will spend the majority of their time in North America after quitting royal duties for a life of personal and financial freedom on March 31.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from royal duties on March 31 (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Bon Jovi described it as “pretty special” that Harry was joining him in the famous studio in the wake of the Megxit crisis.

“In light of everything that’s gone on in his life, for him to be coming back and this be the first thing on his docket I think was pretty special,” he said.

The song, titled Unbroken, will be recorded with the Invictus choir in the same Abbey Road Studios room where The Beatles recorded many of their albums.

Last week, Harry’s Instagram account released a mocked-up jokey text exchange between the musician and the duke, discussing the project.

The song aims to shine a light on veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder and will be on the band’s album Bon Jovi 2020.

The Invictus Games Choir, which is managed by the Help For Heroes charity, is made up of wounded and sick veterans and serving military personnel.