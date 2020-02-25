Advertising
All the HSBC branches that are set to close
The banking giant is to close 27 UK stores in 2020.
HSBC has said it will close 27 stores across the country in 2020. The bank said that 46 jobs are at risk in 10 of the named branches, staff at the remaining branches will be moved to nearby sites.
The company also said it will refurbish 49 of its branches across the year.
The branch closures where jobs are at risk:
London Park Royal – to close on July 3
Peterlee – July 10
Chard – July 10
Royston – July 10
Tiverton – July 31
Ely – July 31
Pembroke – July 31
Saffron Walden – July 31
Thetford – to close later in 2020
Bourne – to close later in 2020
The branch closures where jobs will be moved to nearby sites:
Bristol Bedminster – to close on July 3
Leigh-on-Sea – July 3
Chingford – July 3
Swindon Old Town – July 3
Kensington High Street – July 3
Blaby – July 10
Leigh Bradshawgate – July 10
Wallasey – July 10
Pudsey – July 10
Croydon Wellesley Road – July 31
London Greenwich – to close later in 2020
London Regent Street – to close later in 2020
Redhill – to close later in 2020
Sheffield Broomhill – to close later in 2020
Cheltenham Bath Road – to close later in 2020
Coventry Corporation Street – to close later in 2020
Heswall – to close later in 2020
The branches set to be refurbished in the first half of 2020:
East Ham
Croydon North End
Ealing Broadway
Stratford Upon Avon
Hammersmith
Carmarthen
Lewisham
Cheltenham Promenade
Blackburn
Wembley
Bristol Kingswood
Wigan
Corby
122 Finchley Road
Alton
Cardiff Rhyd y Penau
Castleford
Hinckley
Lowestoft
Lymington
Ormskirk
Ramsgate
Saxmundham
Welshpool
Witney
