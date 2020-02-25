All the HSBC branches that are set to close

HSBC has said it will close 27 stores across the country in 2020. The bank said that 46 jobs are at risk in 10 of the named branches, staff at the remaining branches will be moved to nearby sites.

The company also said it will refurbish 49 of its branches across the year.

The branch closures where jobs are at risk:

London Park Royal – to close on July 3

Peterlee – July 10

Chard – July 10

Royston – July 10

Tiverton – July 31

Ely – July 31

Pembroke – July 31

Saffron Walden – July 31

Thetford – to close later in 2020

Bourne – to close later in 2020

The branch closures where jobs will be moved to nearby sites:

Bristol Bedminster – to close on July 3

Leigh-on-Sea – July 3

Chingford – July 3

Swindon Old Town – July 3

Kensington High Street – July 3

Blaby – July 10

Leigh Bradshawgate – July 10

Wallasey – July 10

Pudsey – July 10

Croydon Wellesley Road – July 31

London Greenwich – to close later in 2020

London Regent Street – to close later in 2020

Redhill – to close later in 2020

Sheffield Broomhill – to close later in 2020

Cheltenham Bath Road – to close later in 2020

Coventry Corporation Street – to close later in 2020

Heswall – to close later in 2020

27 stores will close this year (Peter Byrne/PA)

The branches set to be refurbished in the first half of 2020:

East Ham

Croydon North End

Ealing Broadway

Stratford Upon Avon

Hammersmith

Carmarthen

Lewisham

Cheltenham Promenade

Blackburn

Wembley

Bristol Kingswood

Wigan

Corby

122 Finchley Road

Alton

Cardiff Rhyd y Penau

Castleford

Hinckley

Lowestoft

Lymington

Ormskirk

Ramsgate

Saxmundham

Welshpool

Witney