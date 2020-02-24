Advertising
William and Kate to make first official visit to Ireland
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will tour Dublin and the counties of Meath, Kildare and Galway from March 3-5.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be “looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people” during their first official visit to Ireland, Kensington Palace has announced.
During the three-day visit, William and Kate will meet President Michael D Higgins and spend time in Dublin and the counties of Meath, Kildare and Galway.
The visit, from March 3-5, will highlight the strong links between the UK and Ireland, and the couple’s programme will take in Ireland’s rich culture, community initiatives and spectacular scenery, the palace said in a statement.
It added: “Following Her Majesty the Queen’s historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.”
