Advertising
In Pictures: Snow Angel of the North as bad weather hits motorists
The week started with dumps of snow for many parts of northern England and across Scotland.
Parts of Scotland, Cumbria, Northumberland and Yorkshire woke to wintry scenes as snow blanketed much of northern UK.
Driving conditions proved treacherous in many areas, while on social media, people were sharing images of snow-covered cars and gardens as far south as Leeds.
A yellow weather warning for snow is in place across the vast majority of Scotland, from the border, to north of Inverness, until late on Monday evening.
Advertising
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.