In Pictures: Snow Angel of the North as bad weather hits motorists

UK News | Published:

The week started with dumps of snow for many parts of northern England and across Scotland.

Wintry conditions surround the Angel of the North in Gateshead

Parts of Scotland, Cumbria, Northumberland and Yorkshire woke to wintry scenes as snow blanketed much of northern UK.

Driving conditions proved treacherous in many areas, while on social media, people were sharing images of snow-covered cars and gardens as far south as Leeds.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place across the vast majority of Scotland, from the border, to north of Inverness, until late on Monday evening.

Winter weather Feb 24th 2020
A traffic officer checks on a crashed car near Leeming Bar in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 24th 2020
Traffic drives slowly on slippery roads (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 24th 2020
A snowplough tries to clear roads in in North Yorkshire after overnight snow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 24th 2020
A car came off the road in snow in Bedale, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 24th 2020
Dog-walking in Bedale, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Winter weather Feb 24th 2020
A sculpture covered in snow in Bedale (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 24th 2020
Even the Angel of the North in Gateshead could have used a jumper this morning… (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 24th 2020
Snow is cleared from a car park in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
