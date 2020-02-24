In Pictures: Snow Angel of the North as bad weather hits motorists

Parts of Scotland, Cumbria, Northumberland and Yorkshire woke to wintry scenes as snow blanketed much of northern UK.

Driving conditions proved treacherous in many areas, while on social media, people were sharing images of snow-covered cars and gardens as far south as Leeds.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place across the vast majority of Scotland, from the border, to north of Inverness, until late on Monday evening.

A traffic officer checks on a crashed car near Leeming Bar in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Traffic drives slowly on slippery roads (Danny Lawson/PA)

A snowplough tries to clear roads in in North Yorkshire after overnight snow (Danny Lawson/PA)

A car came off the road in snow in Bedale, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dog-walking in Bedale, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

A sculpture covered in snow in Bedale (Danny Lawson/PA)

Even the Angel of the North in Gateshead could have used a jumper this morning… (Danny Lawson/PA)