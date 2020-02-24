How is the new Labour leader being selected and when will they replace Corbyn?

Voting to choose Jeremy Corbyn’s successor as Labour leader is getting under way.

Here the PA news agency looks at the mechanics of the race as it edges into its final stage.

Who are the candidates?

Frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey are running for the top job.

And in the deputy race, it’s Angela Rayner, Dawn Butler, Ian Murray, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Richard Burgon.

How did they end up this far?

Firstly, they won the backing of at least 22 MPs or MEPs apiece to make it into the second round. Then they had two routes to pursue.

Advertising

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They could either win nominations from 5% of Constituency Labour Parties (CLPs).

Or they had to get the support of three affiliated socialist organisations, including two unions. These groups had to be large enough to represent at least 5% of affiliated members.

Who can vote?

Advertising

The party membership, which stood at more than 580,000 after the general election, each get a single and equal vote. So do supporters who have paid a fee to take part.

They have until 12pm on April 2 to make their voices heard.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey (Aaron Chown/PA)

How does it work?

The ballot papers begin being emailed out on Monday, but those who have asked to vote in paper will have slips sent out to them in the post.

They are being sent in batches throughout the week.

The system used is a preferential vote, so if no candidate wins more than 50% in the first round, then the candidate in last place is eliminated and their votes redistributed until the threshold is reached.

When will the winners be announced?

A special conference is scheduled for April 4. At that, the pair to lead the party after its worst general election defeat since 1935 will be announced.

They will assume the roles immediately, leaving Mr Corbyn to return to the backbenches unless the winner wants him in their shadow cabinet.

The leadership winner will take over from Jeremy Corbyn on April 4 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Who are the favourites?

Sir Keir is the clear frontrunner in the leadership contest. He won more than double the amount of CLP support than second-placed Ms Long-Bailey.

And he performed the strongest in winning the support of unions and affiliated socialist organisations.

Ms Rayner has been similarly dominant in the deputy race.

But there are still more than six weeks to go and that can be an age in politics, particularly if recent years are to go by.