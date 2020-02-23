Advertising
Treasury officials to be moved north in Budget
Rishi Sunak will unveil his Budget on March 11.
New Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to be preparing to announce that parts of the Treasury will be moved to a location in the north of England.
He is expected to use his first Budget to announce that a significant number of the 1,500 jobs at the department will be moved.
The move will be seen as a bid to show northern voters who defected to the Tories from Labour in the last general election that the Conservatives are working in their favour.
The Budget on March 11 was billed by the Sunday Times as the “biggest spending giveaway” since 2001.
Mr Sunak succeed Sajid Javid at the top of the Treasury in Boris Johnson’s recent reshuffle.
Mr Javid was ordered to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by No 10. Instead, he resigned.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.