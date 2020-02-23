Treasury officials to be moved north in Budget

New Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to be preparing to announce that parts of the Treasury will be moved to a location in the north of England.

He is expected to use his first Budget to announce that a significant number of the 1,500 jobs at the department will be moved.

The move will be seen as a bid to show northern voters who defected to the Tories from Labour in the last general election that the Conservatives are working in their favour.

Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew. pic.twitter.com/zhoQM9Ksho — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 21, 2020

The Budget on March 11 was billed by the Sunday Times as the “biggest spending giveaway” since 2001.

Mr Sunak succeed Sajid Javid at the top of the Treasury in Boris Johnson’s recent reshuffle.

Mr Javid was ordered to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by No 10. Instead, he resigned.