Menu

Advertising

Treasury officials to be moved north in Budget

UK News | Published:

Rishi Sunak will unveil his Budget on March 11.

Newly installed Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

New Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to be preparing to announce that parts of the Treasury will be moved to a location in the north of England.

He is expected to use his first Budget to announce that a significant number of the 1,500 jobs at the department will be moved.

The move will be seen as a bid to show northern voters who defected to the Tories from Labour in the last general election that the Conservatives are working in their favour.

The Budget on March 11 was billed by the Sunday Times as the “biggest spending giveaway” since 2001.

Mr Sunak succeed Sajid Javid at the top of the Treasury in Boris Johnson’s recent reshuffle.

Mr Javid was ordered to fire his closest aides and replace them with advisers chosen by No 10. Instead, he resigned.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News