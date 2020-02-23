Advertising
In Pictures: Longboat ceremony brings viking festival to fiery finish
Re-enactors wore costumes as Sheringham Viking Festival marked the town’s Norse heritage.
A longboat was set alight amid spectacular scenes on a Norfolk beach as the Sheringham Viking Festival took place on Saturday.
The word Sheringham is thought to be a combination of the Old Norse word for the Viking lord Scira – pronounced “Shira” – and “Heim”, meaning home.
