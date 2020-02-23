In Pictures: Longboat ceremony brings viking festival to fiery finish

A longboat was set alight amid spectacular scenes on a Norfolk beach as the Sheringham Viking Festival took place on Saturday.

The word Sheringham is thought to be a combination of the Old Norse word for the Viking lord Scira – pronounced “Shira” – and “Heim”, meaning home.

Re-enactors prepare to burn a longboat at the Sheringham Viking Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Re-enactors raise their weapons during the festival (Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

A longboat burns on the beach (Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)