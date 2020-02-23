Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Longboat ceremony brings viking festival to fiery finish

UK News | Published:

Re-enactors wore costumes as Sheringham Viking Festival marked the town’s Norse heritage.

Boat burns at viking festival

A longboat was set alight amid spectacular scenes on a Norfolk beach as the Sheringham Viking Festival took place on Saturday.

The word Sheringham is thought to be a combination of the Old Norse word for the Viking lord Scira – pronounced “Shira” – and “Heim”, meaning home.

Re-eanctors prepare to burn a longboat
Re-enactors prepare to burn a longboat at the Sheringham Viking Festival (Joe Giddens/PA)
Re-enactors prepare to burn a longboat
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Re-enactors raise their weapons
Re-enactors raise their weapons during the festival (Joe Giddens/PA)
Re-enactors make their way on to the beach
(Joe Giddens/PA)
A longboat burns on the beach
A longboat burns on the beach (Joe Giddens/PA)
A longboat burns on the beach
(Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

A re-enactor looks on as a longboat burns
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Re-enactors look on as a longboat burns
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Re-enactor looks on as longboat burns
(Joe Giddens/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News