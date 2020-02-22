Advertising
What the papers say- February 22
Saturday’s front pages include more back-and-forth over the BBC licence fee as well as a heartfelt tribute from Caroline Flack’s former partner.
The ongoing war between the BBC and Downing Street over the future of the licence fee is among the stories leading Saturday’s papers.
The Daily Express says scrapping free TV licences for pensioners would lead to “chaos”.
Meanwhile the Daily Mail leads with an interview with veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby, in which he lambasts Boris Johnson for leading a “pernicious” attack on the BBC.
A week after Caroline Flack’s death, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star report on ex-boyfriend Danny Cipriani’s loving tribute to the former Love Island host.
Elsewhere, The Times leads with Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary’s call for Muslim men to be profiled at airports because “that is where the threat is coming from”.
Staying on the topic of terrorism, The Guardian says teachers and doctors who enquire about the Government’s Prevent strategy could inadvertently prompt counter-terrorism investigations.
An unregulated carbon market is deceiving consumers who try to offset their emissions, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The i reports research from Ofsted has revealed a debt crisis plaguing many of the nation’s schools.
The Financial Times leads with an HMRC crackdown on rich families.
The Government is refusing to release a review into the characteristics of grooming gangs, according to The Independent.
And The Sun says England footballer Chris Smalling is “devastated” after his dog died of a suspected poisoning.
