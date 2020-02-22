Speedo Mick finishes 1,000-mile walk in his swimming trunks at Land’s End

A man who vowed to walk the length of the UK in a pair of speedos has reached the finish line at Land’s End.

Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick braved the wind, rain and storms Ciara and Dennis after beginning at John O’Groats in December.

He has raised more than £320,000 for Leave The Light On — a community interest company that works with disadvantaged people.

Posted by Speedomick on Saturday, February 22, 2020

Crowds of people joined him at the finish line, to cheer him on.

He wrote on Facebook: “Well that was a bit of a Hollywood finale, wasn’t it?

“Thank You so much for all your support over these last two and a half months.

“We blew our target over to France today and it is still rising, just under £320 thousand, we are at now.

Liverpudlian Michael Cullen, who is better known as Speedo Mick, had aimed to raise £100,000 by walking 1,000 miles. (Michael Cullen/Instagram/PA)

“This really is a very emotional day for me today and I can’t thank you all enough for pushing me on in my darkest days.”

The Liverpudlian is famous for attending English Premier League football matches in just his swimsuit.

He first earned the nickname Speedo Mick after swimming the English Channel for charity in his trunks five years ago – then turning up to Everton’s Goodison Park ground in the same outfit to raise money.

Everton superfan and fundraiser Michael Cullen battling the elements in Glastonbury during his charity walk across the UK (Twitter@speedomick/PA)

Mr Cullen previously told the PA news agency: “Speedos are designed to get wet and mine are absolutely soaking in this weather.

“The wind is whipping my back, and it feels like I am getting flogged.”

He suffered a calf injury and was advised to rest for a week when he was halfway through his walk.