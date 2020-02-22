Menu

Man charged over London mosque stabbing

UK News | Published:

Daniel Horton, 29, of no fixed address, was charged on Friday night with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Stabbing at London mosque

A man has been charged over Thursday’s stabbing attack at London Central Mosque.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Stabbing at London mosque
Raafat Maglad speaks to the media at London Central Mosque (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Raafat Maglad, who is in his 70s, was treated in hospital for stab injuries after Thursday’s incident but was later released.

The Muslim prayer leader returned to the mosque in Regent’s Park for Friday prayers, less than 24 hours after the incident.

