Lorry driver jailed after doing motorway U-turn

A lorry driver has been jailed and disqualified after doing a U-turn on a busy motorway, police said.

Footage of the vehicle being driven the wrong way down a slip road and pulling out onto the M6 while cars drive past has been released by Staffordshire Police.

M6 Toll Imagine this on your morning commute ? The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month. Thankfully, no one was injured #OpLightning Posted by Staffordshire Police on Friday, February 21, 2020

The force, which did not name the driver, said no-one was injured in the incident, which took place shortly before 8am on January 21.

He was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months , police said.

Posting the footage on its Facebook page, the force said: “Imagine this on your morning commute.

The lorry was pictured driving the wrong way down a slipway before merging onto the motorway (Staffordshire Police/PA)

“The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured.”