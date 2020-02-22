BBC broadcaster Simon Warr dies from cancer

BBC broadcaster and former teacher Simon Warr has died from cancer aged 65.

Mr Warr appeared as the headmaster in the Channel 4 series That’ll Teach ‘Em, which saw students experience life in a traditional English grammar school over a summer.

He was accused of sex offences in 2012 but was found innocent and went on to campaign against false allegations of sexual misconduct, penning a book called Presumed Guilty.

An announcement on his Twitter page said he died from pancreatic and liver cancer while surrounded by family.

It said: “It is with great sadness that I’ve been asked to let all Simon’s followers know that he passed away early this morning at the age of 65 after a short battle with pancreatic/liver cancer.

“He was surrounded by his family, as well as the love & prayers of his many friends.

“Simon’s family have asked me to thank everyone who sent him such kind messages of love, support & hope.

“Simon’s campaign for justice for the falsely accused will continue.

“He had just finished writing a new book.

“Funeral arrangements will be shared soon.”

Two days before his death, Mr Warr wrote that he was receiving care in a hospice and was “unlikely to be on Twitter again”.

He added: “As some know already, I have a very serious health condition & am now receiving care in a hospice.

“I have asked a close friend to let you know the outcome, but I’d like to thank you all for your friendship & support.

“I like to think that my legacy will be a greater awareness of the human costs of false sexual allegations & wrongful convictions.

“It is a comfort to know that my book Presumed Guilty has been useful for so many who have faced this ordeal & for their families.

“There is still much work to do, but I’ll not be able to be part of it.

“I have greatly enjoyed tweeting & campaigning, as well as meeting some of you.

“Goodbye to you all, dear friends.

“Yours, Simon.”

Jeremy Vine was among those paying tribute.

The BBC Radio 2 host said: “He was a tremendously loyal and very kind man whose abrasive on-air style belied his true thoughtfulness and compassion.

“He loved to broadcast, to write, and above all to teach. Taken too soon, and far too quickly. RIP”.

Mr Warr began his broadcasting career on radio and regularly appeared on BBC Radio Suffolk.

A post on BBC Suffolk’s Twitter account said: “We’re very sad to be announcing that our friend and colleague Simon Warr died early this morning after a short spell with pancreatic cancer.

“Simon died surrounded by his family. He was a ‘one-off’ with a huge sense of fun. We will miss him so much.”

A further statement from the BBC said Mr Warr was “a much loved member of the team at BBC Radio Suffolk.

“We will miss him very much and our thoughts are with his family.”