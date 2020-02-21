Prince Charles to test drive new Aston Martin during visit to Wales factory

The Prince of Wales will test drive Aston Martin’s new luxury SUV when he visits the car maker’s factory in Wales.

Charles will get behind the wheel of the DBX when he tours the factory floor of the Aston Martin Lagonda plant in St Athan near Barry.

The Aston Martin DBX outside the factory in St Athan, South Wales (Aston Martin/PA)

During the visit, the heir to the throne will meet engineers working on different stages of the production process, including seat installation and the paint shop.

The prince is the proud owner of an Aston Martin Volante convertible, a 21st birthday present from the Queen.

Later, Charles will join a reception to celebrate the new factory, meeting staff and apprentices and will place a wings badge on the front of a DBX, which will be located in the reception area of the new Aston Martin facility.