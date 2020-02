Manic Street Preachers donate £3,000 to Welsh flood victims

Welsh rock band Manic Street Preachers have donated £3,000 to a local flood-relief fund after parts of the country were hit by flooding.

The Pontypridd flooding relief page was set up by Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones to help those affected by Storm Dennis, which left hundreds of homes in South Wales underwater.

❤️In times of trouble our community will pull together because that’s what we’ve always done! @MickAntoniw1 & I have been inundated with offers of help and support for those affected by the flooding. We’ve set up a crowdfunder for people to contribute to https://t.co/gHleo8Zs7r — Alex Davies-Jones MP (@AlexDaviesJones) February 16, 2020

The fund’s initial target was £5,000, but on Friday donations had exceeded £23,500 – with 23 days left to go.

The band made the £3,000 contribution on Thursday along with other famous names.

Actress Vicky McClure and film director Jonny Owen are also listed as having made donations to the fund (PA)

Donations of £500 were also listed under the names of Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure and her partner Jonny Owen, while a pledge of the same amount was listed under the name of former Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

The Pontypridd fund is running alongside a similar campaign set up by actor Michael Sheen, who grew up in South Wales.

An employee cleans a Poundland shop in Pontypridd after Storm Dennis hit the UK, leading to widespread flooding (PA)

The Frost/Nixon star’s fundraiser also doubled its target of £10,000 within a day of being launched.