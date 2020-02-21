Manchester United greats gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Manchester United greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among mourners who have gathered for the funeral of club hero Harry Gregg.

The former Shrewsbury Town manager was hailed for his courage after the Munich air disaster in February 1958, in which 23 people were killed.

Sir Bobby Charlton and wife arrive for the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg (Brian Lawless/PA)

He died earlier this week aged 87.

His funeral is being held at St Patrick’s Parish Church in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

Gregg survived the Munich crash and twice returned to the burning fuselage to drag United team-mates and strangers to safety.

He rescued United players Sir Bobby and Dennis Viollet from the BEA Flight 609, as well as a 20-month-old baby and her badly injured pregnant mother.

Sir Alex Ferguson arrives at St Patrick’s Parsh Church, Coleraine (Brian Lawless/PA)

BBC NI sports presenter Stephen Watson, who delivered a eulogy, said Gregg was tormented by guilt and grief after Munich.

“Harry Gregg’s notoriety because of the Munich air crash came at a price – it cast a shadow over his life that he found difficult to dispel, but he always carried it with grace,” he told a packed church.

“Harry was determined that even though Munich shaped his destiny, it would not shape his life.

“Harry’s actions, though, on the runway that fateful day meant he transcended sporting greatness.

“He was called the Hero of Munich, but he always wanted to be remembered simply as a footballer and a coach of some repute.

Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who died aged 87 (PA)

“In his own words: ‘I’m Harry Gregg from 34 Windsor Avenue in Coleraine who played football – I was useful on some days and rubbish on others. That’s how I want to be remembered. Not for something that happened on a spur of a moment’.

“Harry Gregg. What an incredible man, and what a remarkable life. We will never forget you. We celebrate your life today.”

In nine years at United, Gregg played 247 times, including in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday just 13 days after the Munich tragedy.

Gregg became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when Sir Matt Busby’s United paid Doncaster £23,000 in 1957 and he was voted the best keeper at the World Cup a year later.

He won just 25 caps for his country during an international career that was hampered by injury.

Gregg had spells with Windsor Park Swifts, the reserve team of Linfield, and his local club Coleraine before moving to England to sign for Doncaster at the age of 18, and played for Rovers between 1952 and 1957.

When he retired from playing, a managerial career followed, with spells in charge of Shrewsbury, Swansea, Crewe and Carlisle.