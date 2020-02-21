Harrods security staff halt strike action after pay offer

Security staff at Harrods have halted plans to strike at the historic London store following a pay dispute.

Strike action by security officers and CCTV operators was due to take place at the retailer’s famous outlet in Knightsbridge from Saturday.

But the Unite union and Harrods said workers have now suspended their plans following renewed contact talks with the company.

The union said it is now recommending staff to accept a new pay offer tabled by Harrods following talks between the parties this week.

Union members are due to be balloted on the contract offer, the details of which remain confidential, next week.

“Unite is recommending that our members accept the offer and strike action has now been suspended to allow a ballot to take place" – Unite regional officer Balvinder Bir Harrods security guards’ strike suspended after renewed talks https://t.co/0aCQlq1bdi pic.twitter.com/CgCEXJY8SF — Unite the union (@unitetheunion) February 21, 2020

Planned strike action for Saturday February 22, Wednesday February 26 and Saturday February 29 has now been cancelled.

Meanwhile, two other planned strikes set to take place in March have been suspended ahead of the vote on the pay deal.

Advertising

A Harrods spokeswoman said: “Harrods is happy that Unite is recommending that its officers accept the offer and that planned action has been suspended.

“This includes previously planned action on Saturday February 22.”

Balvinder Bir, regional officer at Unite, said: “This offer is a positive development and came about because of constructive negotiations and hard work by both the union and Harrods.

“Unite is recommending that our members accept the offer and strike action has now been suspended to allow a ballot to take place.

“As this is an ongoing process, Unite will not be making any further comments at this time.”