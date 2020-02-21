Advertising
Family of four killed in Highlands crash
A mother, father and their two young children died in a two-car collision near Fort William.
Two parents and their children, aged one and three, have died following a two-vehicle crash in the Highlands.
The collision involving a Mini Cooper and a Ford Fiesta happened on the A82 by Hillfarm, Torlundy, at around 5.30pm on Thursday.
Police said a 26-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man and two girls aged one and three who were in the Mini Cooper were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to Belford Hospital, Fort William, with injuries described as serious but non-life threatening.
Superintendent Simon Bradshaw said: “Inquiries are continuing into the incident and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage who has not yet come forward to please get in touch.”
The A82 was closed for around 11 and a half hours after the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2942 of February 20.
