Car park rescue seal released back into the wild

A seal that managed to navigate its way up through a harbour and into a car park has been released back into the wild.

The young pup was found near East Stewart Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, on November 25 last year.

He was taken to the Scottish SPCA national wildlife rescue centre at Fishcross in Clackmannanshire, where staff named him Dot-to-Dot.

They believe the seal, who was severely underweight, to have been two or three weeks old when discovered.

Steven Gray, manager of the centre, said: “What made his story so unusual was that he had managed to get up the harbour steps, along the promenade and into the car park.

“The fact Dot-to-Dot managed to negotiate these obstacles, especially as he was so young and underweight, was incredible.

“We suspect he became separated from mum, took to the water out of desperation and got swept back in by the current.

“It’s likely that the Dot-to-Dot was exhausted, which is why he came up the harbour stairs and into the dangerous location.”

Since then, the animal welfare charity has taken care of Dot-to-Dot and on Thursday he was released back into the water at Broughty Ferry in Dundee.

Mr Gray added: “Thankfully, the Greenock police were able to assist and stay with him until we arrived and transported him to our National Wildlife Centre at Fishcross.

“He has thrived in our care thanks to the hard work and dedication of the staff in the seal unit and we’re so happy to see him back in the wild where he belongs.

“Anyone who comes across an injured or potentially orphaned wild animal should contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”