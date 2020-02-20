Double murder probe after ‘cannabis factory robbery’

A double murder investigation has been launched after two men were knifed to death in a suspected robbery at a cannabis factory.

A group of attackers tried to force their way into a house in Brierley Hill, in the West Midlands, just after 3.30am on Thursday.

The victims were stabbed after a fight spilled out on to the street.

Police staff prepare to cover broken windows at a property in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A car crashed into parked vehicles, while witnesses saw windows smashed and men running away carrying plants, West Midlands Police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was driven to hospital, where he later died.

A cannabis factory was found inside the house in Pensnett Road.

Detectives arrested one man on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and are hunting others suspected of being involved in the robbery and stabbings.

Advertising

Police activity in the Pensnett Road area of Brierley Hill, West Midlands, after two men were stabbed to death in a suspected robbery at a cannabis factory (Matthew Cooper/PA).

Inspector Nick Barnes said: “We believe this property was deliberately targeted by a group of men who knew it was being used to cultivate cannabis.

“Witnesses have reported the property being attacked, windows broken, and men running away carrying plants.

“In the ensuing disorder two men have suffered fatal knife wounds.

Advertising

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the disorder or people or vehicles leaving the scene to get in touch.

“I’d also like to hear from any motorists who were in the area at the time and have dash cam footage as they also may have recorded something important.”

A double murder investigation has been launched after the incident in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A collision investigation unit was at the scene on Thursday, with an officer seen marking out a set of tyre tracks running across grassland from a pedestrian crossing in Pensnett Road to nearby Wilson Road.

Officers also placed blue tarpaulin over the broken bay window of a terraced house in Pensnett Road.

Meanwhile, investigators had put up a forensic tent in Wilson Road, close to a damaged section of wooden fencing and a car which had its passenger-side door open.