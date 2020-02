Hundreds of properties have been flooded and at-risk areas evacuated across England and Wales after the downpours brought to the UK by Storm Dennis.

Further rain has been forecast as river levels continue to threaten to breach barriers.

Temporary flood barriers hold back the River Severn in Ironbridge, Shropshire (Jacob King/PA)

The Riverside Caravan Park is submerged by water in in Bridgnorth, Shropshire (Jacon King/PA)

The scene in Gloucester Road in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)

A woman and child enter a cottage in Gloucester Road (Ben Birchall/PA)

A steam train on the Severn Valley Railway passes the town of Bewdley in the aftermath of Storm Dennis (Jacob King/PA)

People checking the water levels in their back gardens (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man helps a postman deliver letters to residents in Tewkesbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

People riding their bikes through floodwater in Tewkesbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

Houses surrounded by floodwater in Ironbridge (Jacob King/PA)