Water treatment plant floods in Monmouth

Drinking water supplies have been hit after Storm Dennis flooded a treatment works in Monmouthshire.

Welsh Water has asked people in Monmouth to reduce their usage and has bottled water in case reserves run out before it can restore the supply.

Natural Resources Wales has two severe flood warnings, meaning a danger to life, in force in the county town and the River Wye has reached a record high.

Homes were evacuated on Monday night and water levels at Monmouth reached 7.15 metres (23ft) by Tuesday morning.

Due to the floods, Welsh Water staff have been unable to get to the treatment works in Mayhill.

The firm said the plant has flooded and has lost power.

“Due to the unprecedented flooding in the Monmouth area, we are unable to access our water treatment works in Mayhill,” a spokesman said.

“Despite the measures we put in place, the site has flooded and there is currently no power at the site.

“As a result, we have limited storage of drinking water until we’re able to access and restart the treatment works.

“We are therefore asking customers in Monmouth Town, Osbaston, Wyesham, Manson, Overmonnow, The Kymin and Kings Fee to reduce their water use until further notice.

“Reducing water use now will ensure that we can restore full supplies as quickly as possible once we can access our site.

Residents used a canoe to beat the flood water in Monmouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

“We have been maintaining water supplies using tankers to put more water into our network in the area.

“This is continuing but due to severe flooding and road closures, it is proving exceptionally difficult to move around the area.

“Our teams have been working overnight and continue to do their utmost to ensure supplies to customers.

“We also have bottled water in the area should we lose supply.

“However, again, due to the flooding, we are having trouble getting the lorries into Monmouth itself.

“We would like to assure customers that we are working hard to maintain water supplies to the area for as long as possible and, in the event that the supply is interrupted, we will restore it as quickly as possible.”