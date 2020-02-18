Pre-trial hearing set in Sir Rod Stewart’s assault case

A pre-trial hearing has been set in the assault case involving Sir Rod Stewart and his son Sean.

The veteran rocker, 75, is accused of punching a security guard at a Florida hotel on New Year’s Eve in a dispute over entry into a private party.

Sir Rod and Sean, 39, have both pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple battery.

Sir Rod Stewart has pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple battery following an incident at a hotel in Florida (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Online court documents show a pre-trial hearing has been set for April 17.

Sir Rod did not attend a hearing in Palm Beach on Tuesday.

The singer and his son were charged following an alleged altercation with a guard at the Breakers Palm Beach Hotel on New Year’s Eve.

The hotel’s security guard, named as Jessie Dixon in police documents, alleges they were part of a group attempting to get into a private party in a children’s area.

When asked to leave, it is alleged Sir Rod and his group “began to get loud and cause a scene” before Sean got “about nose to nose” with Mr Dixon.

The security guard claimed that Sean shoved him backwards after he put the back of his right hand on his chest, and that Sir Rod then stepped towards him and punched him in the ribs.