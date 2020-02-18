Man killed in Highlands mountain fall named

Police have named the man who died after falling from a mountain path in the Highlands last week.

Richard Armstrong, 42, from Cumbria, fell from the path for Stob Ban on the south side of Glen Nevis on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were told about the incident shortly after 1pm and a search was launched.

Mr Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was recovered by the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

Police Scotland said his body has now been formally identified.

The force said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”