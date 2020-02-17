Monday morning rush hour hit by Storm Dennis flooding

The aftermath of Storm Dennis continued to cause transport chaos on Monday as train lines and roads were blocked by flooding.

Network Rail is assessing the repairs needed to reopen parts of the railway damaged by torrential downpours and strong winds over the weekend.

CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, Northern, South Western Railway, Southern, Thameslink and Transport for Wales were among the operators with delays and cancellations on Monday morning.

Rotherham Central station was closed until at least Tuesday due to flooding.

A fault with the signalling system in the Welwyn Garden City area also caused major disruption to services between Stevenage and London Kings Cross.

⚠️ Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Rotherham Central all lines are blocked. ⚠️ Rotherham Central will be closed Monday the 17th February due to flooding. Rail Replacements operating. Please see the Line Updates tab here for full info: https://t.co/6U2PzAjafo pic.twitter.com/5XMXzcy4Hq — Northern (@northernassist) February 17, 2020

Surrey Police warned there would be “significant delays into the morning rush hour” as two out of three lanes of the A3 southbound between the M25 and Ockham were closed due to flood water from an adjacent field spilling onto the carriageway.

West Mercia Police urged motorists not to drive through flooded roads, warning that water levels are “still high in many areas across Shropshire”.