Advertising
In Pictures: Residents survey damage after Storm Dennis hits UK
Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain.
Residents have been counting the cost of the severe weather conditions over the weekend after Storm Dennis battered the country.
Major incidents were declared due to flooding in South Wales as well as in Worcestershire and Herefordshire, while a record number of flood warnings and alerts were issued by the Environment Agency.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.