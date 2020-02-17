In Pictures: Residents survey damage after Storm Dennis hits UK

Residents have been counting the cost of the severe weather conditions over the weekend after Storm Dennis battered the country.

Major incidents were declared due to flooding in South Wales as well as in Worcestershire and Herefordshire, while a record number of flood warnings and alerts were issued by the Environment Agency.

The water-damaged interior of a Mini car in Nantgarw, South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Residents have been returning to their homes to survey and repair the damage in the aftermath of Storm Dennis (Ben Birchall/PA)

Lee Griffiths in his kitchen after flooding damaged his house on Rhyd-Yr-Helyg road in Nantgarw (Ben Birchall/PA)

Yellow tape on the doors of houses in Oxford Street, Nantgarw, indicate that they have been cleared by the emergency services (Ben Birchall/PA)

A lorry and a coach submerged in floodwater on the A443 near Lindridge, Worcestershire (Jacob King/PA)

Janette Cox, 68, holds up her saved wedding photo from 1971 of her late husband Bill, who passed away nine years ago, in Nantgarw (Ben Birchall/PA)

Flood-hit York also suffered another deluge over the weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)