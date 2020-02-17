Menu

In Pictures: Residents survey damage after Storm Dennis hits UK

UK News | Published:

Hundreds of flood alerts remain in place across Britain.

Flood-damaged house in Wales

Residents have been counting the cost of the severe weather conditions over the weekend after Storm Dennis battered the country.

Major incidents were declared due to flooding in South Wales as well as in Worcestershire and Herefordshire, while a record number of flood warnings and alerts were issued by the Environment Agency.

Winter weather Feb 17th 2020
The water-damaged interior of a Mini car in Nantgarw, South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 17th 2020
Residents have been returning to their homes to survey and repair the damage in the aftermath of Storm Dennis (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 17th 2020
Lee Griffiths in his kitchen after flooding damaged his house on Rhyd-Yr-Helyg road in Nantgarw (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 17th 2020
Yellow tape on the doors of houses in Oxford Street, Nantgarw, indicate that they have been cleared by the emergency services (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 17th 2020
A lorry and a coach submerged in floodwater on the A443 near Lindridge, Worcestershire (Jacob King/PA)
Winter weather Feb 17th 2020
Janette Cox, 68, holds up her saved wedding photo from 1971 of her late husband Bill, who passed away nine years ago, in Nantgarw (Ben Birchall/PA)
Winter weather Feb 17th 2020
Flood-hit York also suffered another deluge over the weekend (Danny Lawson/PA)
Winter weather Feb 17th 2020
Roads and railways were flooded on Sunday after the torrential downpours and high winds (Danny Lawson/PA)
